Mario Richard Quintero, 72, of Amarillo, TX died Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., today, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Mario was born on November 28, 1947 in Amarillo to Gloria and Rafael Quintero. He had worked for Southwestern Bell, retiring after 30 years. Mario was a veteran in the United States Army serving during Vietnam. He participated in the honors flight and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mario married Connie Paredes on June 19, 1970 in Amarillo.
Mario was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His family received an endless amount of wise guidance and protection throughout his life. His grandsons were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Gloria Quintero; a brother, Mike Quintero; and a sister, Gloria Jean Pedro.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Quintero, of the home; two daughters, Jeanna Ortiz and husband Martin and Cindy Quintero, all of Amarillo; four sisters, Maria Guerrero of Amarillo; Rachel Hernandez of Houston; Helen Quintero of Amarillo; and Anna Quintero Cruz of Amarillo; two brothers, Ralph Quintero, Jr. of Amarillo and Ignacio "Nacho" Quintero of Bonner Springs, KS; and two grandsons, Noah and Gavin Ortiz.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., today, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Mario was born on November 28, 1947 in Amarillo to Gloria and Rafael Quintero. He had worked for Southwestern Bell, retiring after 30 years. Mario was a veteran in the United States Army serving during Vietnam. He participated in the honors flight and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mario married Connie Paredes on June 19, 1970 in Amarillo.
Mario was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. His family received an endless amount of wise guidance and protection throughout his life. His grandsons were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Gloria Quintero; a brother, Mike Quintero; and a sister, Gloria Jean Pedro.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Quintero, of the home; two daughters, Jeanna Ortiz and husband Martin and Cindy Quintero, all of Amarillo; four sisters, Maria Guerrero of Amarillo; Rachel Hernandez of Houston; Helen Quintero of Amarillo; and Anna Quintero Cruz of Amarillo; two brothers, Ralph Quintero, Jr. of Amarillo and Ignacio "Nacho" Quintero of Bonner Springs, KS; and two grandsons, Noah and Gavin Ortiz.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.