Mrs. Marion (Sally) Austin was born November 23, 1935 to Herman Mallory and Bernice Mitchell in Mineola, Texas. She went home to be with the Lord December 23, 2019. She graduated from Carver High School Amarillo, Texas. She enjoyed planting flowers and spending time with her family. She also had a love for people. Mrs. Austin worked for Austin Brothers and Warford and Walker Funeral Homes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; George E. Austin, parents; one brother and granddaughter. Survivors include her loving sons; Duane Austin of Amarillo, Texas, Dwight (Munthoni) Austin of Dallas, Texas, Derrick Austin of Amarillo, Texas, her loving daughter; Dawn Austin of Amarillo, Texas, brother; Burill Mallory of Amarillo, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; great, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Viewing will be held Sunday, December 29th from 5PM-6:30PM at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1215 Hughes Street. Funeral will be held Monday, December 30th at 11 AM at Community of Grace United Methodist Church, Amarillo, TX 79107. Burial Llano Cemetery. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019





