Marion Hart Forsythe
1932 - 2020
Marion Hart Forsythe, 87, of Amarillo died May 21, 2020.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. To view the livestream, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com.

Marion was born on November 2, 1932 to Orie and Madge Perkins in Chicago, Illinois. His father was killed in WW2 when he was 10. His mother remarried when he was 12 to Shelby Clay Forsythe who adopted him. He attended Beaver Dam High school in Kentucky and Western Kentucky University for 2 years before entering the Air Force on May 25th, 1954. Marion was honorably discharged on August 9, 1962 and moved the family back to Amarillo, Texas. He was employed by Bordens Milk company while awaiting security clearance for Pantex. He worked for Pantex until his retirement in 1997.

Marion was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Marie Calescibetta and his parents. Marion is survived by his son, Robert James Forsythe (Peggy) and daughter Anna Maria Dunson (Dan). His four grandchildren; Amanda Gandy (Jake), Patrick Forsythe (Morgan), Amy Xu (Ang) and Aaron Dunson (Holly). He has five great grandchildren, Kadence, Kyla, Nathan, Natalie, and Penelope Hart.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation, #3 Care Circle Amarillo, TX 79124.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
