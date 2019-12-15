Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Jeffrey Stout. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Jeffrey Stout, 66, of Shamrock, Texas, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas.



Marion was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to Phyllis O'Kief and Billy Ray Berg on October 17, 1953. He graduated from Sharyland High School in Mission, Texas, in 1971. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He was a Veteran who honorably served our country for 27 years in both the U.S. Army and National Guard, serving in both the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.



After serving in the Army for seven years as a Cryptologic Special ID Operator, he became a Police Officer in Amarillo for four years. Subsequently, he worked for the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration as a Lead Agent and Team Leader for 20 years while also working as a Fighting Vehicle Infantryman for the National Guard.



He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Marksman Rifle, Sharpshooter Grenade, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Three Bronze Service Stars, Republic Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Republic Vietnam Civil Actions Medal First Class, Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal with One Service Star.



After his retirement from the military, Marion worked in the oil field business.



Marion is preceded in death by his father Billy Ray Berg and brother Terry Duane Stout.



Marion is survived by his mother Phyllis Key (Mission, Texas); brother Robert (Diana) Stout (Raymondville, Texas); sister Cheryl (Ronnie) Smith (Mission, Texas); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCollough Avenue, San Antonio. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, with full military honors.



Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Stout, Brandon Meuth, Trevor Meuth, William Stout, Ian Barrera, and Larry Stages.



The family of Marion Stout wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Wheeler Veterinary Clinic, Wheeler, Texas, for their friendship and all of their assistance in caring for the animals under Marion's care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shamrock FFA, Wheeler County 4-H, Golding-Meadows in Amarillo, or to an animal shelter.

