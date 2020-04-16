Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjery L. (Cook) Stollings. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Perryton 310 SOUTHEAST 32ND Perryton , TX 79070 (806)-435-3621 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjery Cook Stollings, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, in-law, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at Ochiltree General Hospital on April 13, 2020 in Perryton, Texas at age 97. Private graveside service is planned for 2:00 pm Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Ochiltree Cemetery with Rev. Richard Laverty officiating. Graveside service will be broadcast live on Boxwell Brothers Facebook page for those who wish to watch. A Celebration of Life service is planned for later this summer. Arrangements are made by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton.



Marjery's positive attitude was noted by many as she lived her life to make a difference in other people's lives each day. Her deep faith was always on display. She loved her family, her church, her community, and her friends. She was well-loved in return. We will miss her beautiful smile, her sense of humor, her wisdom, her wonderful kindness, her genuine caring, and her love. We are grateful for the time we had with her.



Marjery arrived in the Perryton area in 1940 as the bride of Roy Stollings - a match made in heaven. Together, they enjoyed farming the Stollings' land, raising a family, traveling, and being long time members of the First Baptist Church of Perryton. Marjery's dedication to anything she did resulted in success in their endeavors. She was Homemaker of the Year in 1984, a well-loved Sunday School teacher, a wonderful cook of lemon chiffon pies for school picnics and meals for the family, harvest hands, and friends, and an avid player of cards.



Marjery was born in November 1, 1922 near Beaver, Oklahoma to Mary (Modrick) and Ed Cook. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Edgar and James Cook. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Tom) Schoellkopf, a son, Roy Lynn (Jane) Stollings, grandsons, Ryan (Katie) Stollings, Jonathan Reinhart, & Darin Stollings, & two great grandchildren, Harris & Sloane Stollings. She is also survived by step grandchildren, Tom Schoellkopf Jr, Julie, (Jerrett), Joseph and Elizabeth Deckard, and by many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Marjery appreciated and enjoyed visits from her friends and family. She had a life well lived. Keep her spirit alive by loving one another.





