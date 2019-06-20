Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie "Margie" Treadway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home in Arkansas City, Kansas. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Arkansas City following a private burial in the Dexter, Kansas cemetery. Marjorie Stacy was born on April 26, 1922, to John & Susie Stacy in Arkansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Arkansas City High School, then married Don Treadway Sr on December 31, 1941. Following Don's enlistment in the Army Air Corp, she took on the role of housewife and mother, as Don traveled around the United States as an aircraft mechanic. Margie enjoyed selling Avon products, at first for the extra income, then in later years for the social aspect of it. She won numerous awards for sales achievement as well as being recognized as an Avon representative for 50 years. In addition, for several years she was a courier for Albright Title and Trust. As a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was always ready to provide where needed. From cooking fabulous meals, to sewing clothes for her children, to attending sporting events or just keeping up with everyone, she was a role model to all who knew her. Marjorie is survived by one son, Don Jr. and wife Robbyn, of Amarillo, Texas; four grandchildren, Jeff Treadway and wife Melissa of Houston, Texas, Stacey Treadway of Sacramento, California, Kelly Olmstead and husband John of Upper Arlington, Ohio and Cinde Ayers of Redwood City, California; five great-grandchildren, Camille and Lauren Olmstead and Connor, Avery and Dylan Treadway. She is also survived by one sister, Sue Kelley and husband Tom of Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Treadway, Sr. and daughter Vicki Treadway Ayers. Arrangements are being made by Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home in Arkansas City. Online condolences may be made at

A memorial has been established with the South Central Kansas Medical Center Auxiliary Betsy Rush Memorial Scholarship. Contributions may be made through Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home, 100 E. Kansas Avenue, Arkansas City, KS 67005.

