Mark Andrew Artho, 50, of Lubbock, TX passed away June 2, 2019.



Prayer service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hereford Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Tony Neusch and Father Scott Raef officiating. Burial will be at the original St. Anthony's cemetery, just east of the HHS football stadium.



"Get 4 yards"



Mark was born on October 1, 1968 in Hereford, TX. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic School as a boy. Mark played running back for Hereford High School and also famously kicked the winning field goal against Cleburne to advance deep into the playoffs in 1986. In 1987, he was inducted into the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame and graduated from HHS. Mark then earned an Accounting degree magna cum laude from Texas Tech University in 1990. Afterwards, Mark passed his Certified Public Accountant exam and worked at Peat Marwick in Amarillo, Coopers & Lybrand in Dallas, Grant Thornton in Dallas, Crofoot Cattle Company in Lubbock, and finally self employed as a tax accountant in Lubbock. Mark loved to travel and always went out of his way to get a laugh. He drove at excessive speeds and played his music loud. If it was too fast or too loud... you were too old. Mark would give you the shirt off his back without blinking an eye and seemed to always offer up what was his to others. He lived life by his rules, on his time, and would not be managed.



"Rock out and win"



Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Mary Artho of Umbarger; grandparents, Raymond and Catherine Batenhorst of Umbarger; nephew, Nolan Artho of Amarillo; nephew, Jackson Artho of Lubbock. Mark is survived by his parents, Joe and Theresa Artho of Hereford; brother, David Artho and his wife Janis of Canyon; brother, Michael Artho and his wife Rhonda of Dumas; brother, Dennis Artho and his wife Lisa of Hereford; brother, Stephen Artho and his wife Sheri of Amarillo; brother, Joseph Artho and his wife Liz of Lubbock. He is also survived by 8 nieces, Rachel Ickert of Hudson Oaks, Paula Schwertner of Amarillo, Wendy Calvo of Abilene, Kayla Talbott of Lubbock, Shelly Cresap of Amarillo, Jill Broom of Amarillo, Sheridan Visser of Reeder, ND, Annie Artho of Lubbock; 4 nephews, Kyle Artho of Amarillo, Ryan Artho of Lubbock, Russell Artho of Amarillo, Waylon Artho of Lubbock; and 17 great-nieces/great-nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the St. Anthony's School Endowment Fund, 114 Sunset Dr, Hereford, TX 79045.



Services are under the direction of Hereford Heritage Funeral Home.

