Mark Adam Morris, 54, of Amarillo died March 24, 2019. Memorial services will be held Friday, April 5th at 4:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church Chapel in Amarillo, TX. (1200 S. Washington St.) Immediately followed by Military Honors and a twilight dinner gathering to share memories at VFW in 1401 SW 8th St. Amarillo, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
