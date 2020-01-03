Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Anthony Martinez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Anthony Martinez, 31, of Amarillo passed away on December 31, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St. Laurence Catholic Church with Father Shane Wieck as Officiant. Burial to follow in Memory Gardens. Rosary will be said at 6:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2019. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel.



Mark was born on June 9, 1988 in Amarillo to Johnny and Yolanda Martinez. Mark graduated from Palo Duro High School in 2007 and was the secretary for the TAFFY Club at Palo Duro. Mark loved playing video games online with his friends. He loved his dogs and spending time with his MDA Summer Camp family and his family.



He is survived by his parents, two sisters, Christy Mulllens and husband Michael and Stephanie Walzer and husband Corrie; his brother, Johnny Martinez Jr. and wife Kay.





