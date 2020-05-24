Mark Blake, 54, of Amarillo passed away on May 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 am with Mark Boyett of The Church at Bushland officiating. Should you not be able to attend the service you may view it live at www.facebook.com/memorialparkfuneral.
Mark was born November 24, 1965 in Borger, TX to William "Bill" and Barbara Blake. He was raised in Fritch, TX and graduated from Sanford Fritch High school in 1984. Mark went on and graduated from Texas Tech University with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1989. He worked for Chevron Phillips Chemical Company for 30 years. Seventeen of those years were in Sweeny, TX, five years at the corporate office in The Woodlands, TX. In 2012 he moved to Amarillo and worked the last eight years at the Borger plant.
Mark enjoyed the great outdoors. A few of his favorite pursuits included off-shore fishing, snow skiing, deer hunting, and spending time at the family cabin in Colorado.
One of his proudest accomplishments in life was becoming an Eagle Scout and later sharing his love of scouting as a scout master.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2009 and by his mother in 2019.
Mark is survived by two sons Carson Blake and Jackson Blake both of Amarillo. One brother, Mike Blake and wife Michelle of Little Elm, TX.
The family request memorial donations be made to the Boy Scouts of America Golden Spread Council www.goldenspread.org, 401 Tascosa Rd. Amarillo, TX 79124
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 24 to May 25, 2020