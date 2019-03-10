Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark D. Matysek. View Sign

Mark D. Matysek passed away March 7, 2019. He was born September 28, 1954 in Vernon, Texas to Jeff and Mary Jo Matysek. He was a hardworking man who loved his family very much especially his son Brady. He enjoyed dirt bikes, racing, and working on cars from an early age. He was a very loving and caring person who would lend a hand to anyone in need. He was known for his humor and knowledge. He worked for Xcel & AT&T for many years. He was a member of the Post Enduro Association. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Patricia Urive. Left to cherish his memory is his son Brady Matysek, his sister Diane Syrus and husband Ray, long time girlfriend Marsha Hodges uncle Charlie Joe Matysek, brother in law Albert Urive along with a loving niece and nephew, Whitney and Ryan. Dear to him were Josh, Ben, and Candace and their 10 children. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Griggs -Schooler -Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St. Funeral service will be Wednesday March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors at 5400 S. Bell St

Mark D. Matysek passed away March 7, 2019. He was born September 28, 1954 in Vernon, Texas to Jeff and Mary Jo Matysek. He was a hardworking man who loved his family very much especially his son Brady. He enjoyed dirt bikes, racing, and working on cars from an early age. He was a very loving and caring person who would lend a hand to anyone in need. He was known for his humor and knowledge. He worked for Xcel & AT&T for many years. He was a member of the Post Enduro Association. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Patricia Urive. Left to cherish his memory is his son Brady Matysek, his sister Diane Syrus and husband Ray, long time girlfriend Marsha Hodges uncle Charlie Joe Matysek, brother in law Albert Urive along with a loving niece and nephew, Whitney and Ryan. Dear to him were Josh, Ben, and Candace and their 10 children. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Griggs -Schooler -Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St. Funeral service will be Wednesday March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors at 5400 S. Bell St Funeral Home Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors

5400 Bell Avenue

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 358-0441 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close