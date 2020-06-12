Mark Daniel Baird
1956 - 2020
Mark Daniel Baird, 63, of Amarillo, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Mark was born November 4, 1956 in Astoria, Oregon to H.L. "Buster" and Sue Baird. He graduated from Pampa High School, and earned his associate degree from Howard College Big Spring. Mark moved to Amarillo in 1990. He owned and operated All Baird Roofing for many years. In his spare time, Mark enjoyed all sports. He was a fisherman, and enjoyed golf and playing pool. Mark loved his family, and he loved God. He found enjoyment in helping other people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his parents, H.L. "Buster" and Sue Baird of Amarillo; two sisters, LaWanna Baird- Reynolds and Darla Keller and husband Eddy of Amarillo; a brother, Doug Baird and wife Lisa of McKinney; the love of his life, Becky Harris of Tulsa, OK; and several nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
