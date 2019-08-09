Mark Daniel Harber (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Always and Forever Event Center
1743 W McCormick Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Mark Daniel Harber (aka Pops), 65, of Amarillo, TX died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Hal Levandowski officiating. Celebration of life will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Always and Forever Event Center, 1743 W McCormick Rd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Bvld.

Mark was born April 27, 1954, in Amarillo to Melvin and Dorothy Harber. He was a genuine person and accepted anyone as they were with no judgement. The most important thing in his life was his family and friends.

He loved with his whole heart plus some. Mark enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandsons, the Dallas Cowboys, fantasy football, casinos (luckiest man you ever met), traveling, and SCUBA diving. Cozumel, Mexico was his favorite vacation spot and he made many memories there with his family and friends.

He worked alongside his brother, Thomas, at Trex Equipment for over thirty years. He was very dedicated to his job and the family business.

Mark made everyone feel like they were his favorite person.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry; his mother, Dorthy; his father, Melvin; and a sister, Claudia.

Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Harber; daughters, Amber Lee and husband Chris, and Lacey Harber and boyfriend, Brad; a son, Daniel Harber and girlfriend, Cassie; grandkids, Jada, Logan, Taran, Camryn and bonus grandkids, Drake, Skyla, and Josselyn; four nieces; eight nephews; lots of great-nieces and great-nephews; sister, Misty Lerch; brothers, Thomas Harber and wife Millie, David Harber and wife Gina, PJ Richardson and wife Linda, and Robert Richardson; and many adopted kids.

Family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
