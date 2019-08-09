Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Daniel Harber. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Memory Gardens Cemetery Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Always and Forever Event Center 1743 W McCormick Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Daniel Harber (aka Pops), 65, of Amarillo, TX died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.



Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Hal Levandowski officiating. Celebration of life will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Always and Forever Event Center, 1743 W McCormick Rd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Bvld.



Mark was born April 27, 1954, in Amarillo to Melvin and Dorothy Harber. He was a genuine person and accepted anyone as they were with no judgement. The most important thing in his life was his family and friends.



He loved with his whole heart plus some. Mark enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandsons, the Dallas Cowboys, fantasy football, casinos (luckiest man you ever met), traveling, and SCUBA diving. Cozumel, Mexico was his favorite vacation spot and he made many memories there with his family and friends.



He worked alongside his brother, Thomas, at Trex Equipment for over thirty years. He was very dedicated to his job and the family business.



Mark made everyone feel like they were his favorite person.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry; his mother, Dorthy; his father, Melvin; and a sister, Claudia.



Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Harber; daughters, Amber Lee and husband Chris, and Lacey Harber and boyfriend, Brad; a son, Daniel Harber and girlfriend, Cassie; grandkids, Jada, Logan, Taran, Camryn and bonus grandkids, Drake, Skyla, and Josselyn; four nieces; eight nephews; lots of great-nieces and great-nephews; sister, Misty Lerch; brothers, Thomas Harber and wife Millie, David Harber and wife Gina, PJ Richardson and wife Linda, and Robert Richardson; and many adopted kids.



Family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Sign the online guestbook at





