Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Share Mark's life story with friends and family

Mark Kent Guthrie, 54, of Canyon died May 29, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday June 03, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Dream Land Cemetery in Canyon, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store