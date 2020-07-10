Mark McCoy, 62, of Amarillo, TX passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 Saturday, July 11th at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Mark was born on October 11, 1957, in Washington State to Joe Cook and Lucille Cook but he moved at a young age to Amarillo and grew up there. He was later adopted by C.E. (Jack) McCoy, his mother's second husband, and the man he came to think of like his Dad. He attended Tascosa High School. Following high school, he went to work in the automotive tire business and soon built his own business as Autco Tire in Wolflin Village which he owned and ran until 2017 when he sold the business. He was married to Elizabeth McCoy for over 30 years. In 2011 he met Rebecca Gruhlkey and they were married in 2013. Mark was one of those individuals who were interested in everything. He was a licensed pilot and a master diver. He enjoyed travel and anything to do with food. He enjoyed participating and sponsoring the chamber BBQ cook-offs and loved just cooking at home for family and friends. In the last few years, his favorite past time was spending time with his grandkids.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Lucille McCoy, C.E. (Jack) McCoy and Joe Cook.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca McCoy; his stepsons, Jeremy Gruhlkey and wife Naeun Rim, of Los Angeles, and Bradley Gruhlkey, of Amarillo; his grandchildren, Claire Harvey, Asher Gruhlkey, and Danni Gruhlkey, all of Amarillo; his daughter-in-law, Elana Harvey, of Amarillo; his sisters, Brenda McCoy, of Amarillo, and Mary Lois Rogers, of Weatherford, TX; his brothers, Steve McCoy and wife Marcy, of Edmond, OK, and Joe McCoy and wife Dana Ruth, of Weatherford, TX; and numerous nephews, nieces and grand-nephews & grand-nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cal Farley Boys Ranch, the Downtown Women's Center, or the local charity of your choice.
