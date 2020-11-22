Mark N. Blankenship, 64, joined our heavenly Father on November 19, 2020.
He was recruited to Amarillo by the Board of Directors at Llano Cemetery in 2011 to lead the Cemetery in new directions with his extended experience and knowledge. Mark and his wife, Rhondelle worked side by side and made Amarillo their home - loving where they landed in their journey.
Mark was a loving and devoted husband, father, and son. He is survived by his wife and children: Rhondelle, Clark, Ashley, Kylie, Victoria, and Christianna.
Visitation will be on Monday, 11/23/2020, at Boxwell Brothers from 5 -6:30 p.m. Services will be at Hillside Christian Church, West, Tuesday, 11/24/2020, at 10:00 a.m.
