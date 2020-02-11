Mike Woods, 68, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Funeral services will held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Panhandle. Burial will follow in Panhandle Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle. Mr. Woods will lie in state on Wednesday from 9 am - 8 pm and on Thursday from 9 am until service time.
Mike was born October 11, 1951 in Gainesville, Texas to Jerry Lee Woods and Vivian Marie Pond Woods. He married Lorelei Gross on June 23, 1990 in Amarillo. They own several acres outside of Amarillo and he enjoyed spending his spare time mowing and tinkering on the acreage. Mike enjoyed doing woodwork, growing vegetables in the garden and was known by his family as the grill master.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Woods; and a brother, Marcus Lee Woods.
Survivors include his wife, Lorelei of Amarillo; daughters, Rachael Hagle and husband Justin of Amarillo, Stacie Newport and husband Rich of Abilene; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and a sister, Gayle Huff and husband Gary of Colleyville.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020