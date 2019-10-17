Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Lynn Eaves. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha Lynn Eaves, 71, of Inola, OK passed away on October 14, 2019. Mrs. Eaves was born on December 2, 1947 in Hereford, Texas. Marsha grew up in Herford, Texas and attended Hereford High School. She reared two daughters while living in Amarillo, Texas. She worked over 20 years for Cancer Treatment Center in Tulsa and retired in 2009. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining the grandkids. She and her husband lived in Inola, OK for 26 years.



Marsha was preceded in death by Pat and Nedra Robinson.



Those left to cherish Marsha's memory include her husband, Lynn David Eaves, of the home; sisters: Justice (Mike and Dianna), Theresa Shufelberger (Carl, preceded in death), and Kathleen McDuffie (Ron, preceded in death); brother, Vance Robinson (Janis), daughters: Monica Galloway (Daniel) and Doniell Taylor; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Trinity Fellowship Church North Campus, 503 East Willowcreek Road, Amarillo, Texas.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019

