Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Marshall Hardy, 52, of Amarillo passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Marshall was born July 12, 1967 in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Granville and Elena Hardy. He spent his life as a nature enthusiast who loved the outdoors, Native American history, gardening and planting trees at his home and in many other areas. Marshall was an animal lover and especially enjoyed spending time with his dog, Whiskey. He received his GED and started in the diesel mechanical program at TSTI. He was a professional landscaper for many years, worked at EG&G at Pantex, worked as a front end loader driver, and a Prime Star Satellite Installation Technician. He was always a good friend and had a big heart. He had a very good memory and there wasn't a name, face or situation that he couldn't remember the details. He was an extremely intelligent problem solver and helped many friends at many times. Marshall cherished time spent with his family and playing online video games with his nephew, Jesse. He was preceded in death by his parents. Marshall is survived by his brother, Guy Hardy and wife Cathy; his nephew, Jesse Wigginton and a brother-in-law, Jim Nickens and wife Tanya. Please sign Marshall's online guestbook at





Marshall Hardy, 52, of Amarillo passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Marshall was born July 12, 1967 in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Granville and Elena Hardy. He spent his life as a nature enthusiast who loved the outdoors, Native American history, gardening and planting trees at his home and in many other areas. Marshall was an animal lover and especially enjoyed spending time with his dog, Whiskey. He received his GED and started in the diesel mechanical program at TSTI. He was a professional landscaper for many years, worked at EG&G at Pantex, worked as a front end loader driver, and a Prime Star Satellite Installation Technician. He was always a good friend and had a big heart. He had a very good memory and there wasn't a name, face or situation that he couldn't remember the details. He was an extremely intelligent problem solver and helped many friends at many times. Marshall cherished time spent with his family and playing online video games with his nephew, Jesse. He was preceded in death by his parents. Marshall is survived by his brother, Guy Hardy and wife Cathy; his nephew, Jesse Wigginton and a brother-in-law, Jim Nickens and wife Tanya. Please sign Marshall's online guestbook at www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close