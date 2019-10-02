Marshall Hardy, 52, of Amarillo passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Marshall was born July 12, 1967 in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Granville and Elena Hardy. He spent his life as a nature enthusiast who loved the outdoors, Native American history, gardening and planting trees at his home and in many other areas. Marshall was an animal lover and especially enjoyed spending time with his dog, Whiskey. He received his GED and started in the diesel mechanical program at TSTI. He was a professional landscaper for many years, worked at EG&G at Pantex, worked as a front end loader driver, and a Prime Star Satellite Installation Technician. He was always a good friend and had a big heart. He had a very good memory and there wasn't a name, face or situation that he couldn't remember the details. He was an extremely intelligent problem solver and helped many friends at many times. Marshall cherished time spent with his family and playing online video games with his nephew, Jesse. He was preceded in death by his parents. Marshall is survived by his brother, Guy Hardy and wife Cathy; his nephew, Jesse Wigginton and a brother-in-law, Jim Nickens and wife Tanya. Please sign Marshall's online guestbook at www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019