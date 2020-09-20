Marshall Ray York, 81, of Lake Tanglewood passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of Marshall's life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2pm in the Lake Tanglewood Church, 106 Lake Tanglewood Dr with Roger Hubbard officiating. Casual dress and if you have OU shirts, please wear them. Boomer Sooner!!!! Services are in the care of Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors of Amarillo. Should you prefer, you may watch the service via livestream at www.facebook.com/griggsschoolergordon
Marshall was born in Amarillo on May 26, 1939 to A. B and Evelyn York. He attended Elizabeth Nixon Junior High, and the old Amarillo High School, graduating and earning a scholarship in football to Oklahoma University; becoming Captain of the team while playing for Bud Wilkinson. In 1960, while playing for the Sooners, his younger brother, Tommy also on a scholarship to the University of Texas, played against each other in the Red River Shootout at the Cotton Bowl.
While attending OU, he married the mother of his two sons Greg and Randy. After finishing college they moved back to Amarillo where Marshall went to work for Air Speed Oil Company. While working at Air Speed, he and his brother Tommy bought their Dad's tire business and moved York Tire Company to 10th and Fillmore. Marshall bought Tommy out and York Tire eventually extended to Lubbock, Clovis and Hobbs, New Mexico. Marshall retired in 2012 as his health began to fail.
In 1980, Marshall married Renee Tuch, and they spent 40 years together, working, traveling and living a wonderful life at Lake Tanglewood, which Marshall dearly loved. He served on the Board for 14 years and was instrumental in the acquisition of the new 9th Hole Golf course, the water rights for the lake and ownership of their property instead of a 99 year lease.
Marshall was such a giving man. He helped his family, and his employees and countless others in so many ways; monetarily and with his wonderful sense of humor and encouragement.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jack.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Renee, his two sons, Greg and wife Dondra, Randy and his wife Jodi, Granddaughters, Allison York, and Kaytlin Mellenbruch and husband Dustin. Grandsons, Jason York and Jacob York and wife Brittany and great grandchild, Avery; Sisters, Kathleen Wade, Jeannette Angel, brother Tommy York, many nieces, nephews, cousins, special OU friends, and numerous fur babies.
The family would like to thank BSA Hospice for their care of our beloved Marshall. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Lake Tanglewood Fire Department.