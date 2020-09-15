Martha Ann Arnold Land Hover of Amarillo, Texas died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at age 85.
Services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Washington Avenue Christian Church. Jim Shelburne, senior pastor at WACC will officiate.
Mrs. Hover was born and raised in Independence, Kansas on June 11, 1935 to Geneva and Albert Arnold.
In 1964, she married George W. Hover. George and Martha were married 48 years.
As an enthusiastic extrovert, Martha was active in many social and service activities such as WACC, Beta Sigma Phi, Order of the Easter Star and many others.
Preceding her in death are her husband, George; her parents; three brothers, David Eugene Arnold, Albert Allen Arnold, and Earl Hankins; and two sisters, Mary Duree, and Donna Parker.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Steve and Dianna Land of Boquette, Panama, and Brad and Angela Land of Canyon, Texas; grandchildren Amanda Fazzino and husband Phillip Fazzino, J.T. Land, Brett Land and wife Lindsie Land, Casey Wallis and husband Travis Wallis, and Ryan Land; great-grandchildren Luke and Siena Fazzino, and West and Navie Land; and sister-in-law, Pat Arnold.
Martha's body will rest next to George's at Memory Garden on the Canyon Expressway. She asked that memorials be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church Family Service Center, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch and Girls Town Affiliates.
