Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156

Martha Ann Tull Bailey died on June 4, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1928 in Plainview, Texas to Wyonna (Guest) & Hugh Vance Tull Jr. She was the middle child and first daughter. During her school years in Plainview, she was a class favorite and class secretary. She mastered aviation, obtaining her pilot's license.



Martha's life-long passion for the TCU Horned Frogs began in the spring of 1947. During her time at TCU, she met the love of her life, Morris "Snake" Bailey. The two fell head over heels for one another and were married on September 16, 1950. They had three children.



Martha loved golf. Not only an avid golfer, she also ranked and rated golf courses nationally for their difficulty. She obtained her real estate license and went to work for Coldwell Banker. Her later years were filled with spoiling grandchildren and road trips to watch her Horned Frogs play.



Martha was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder. Her love and strong faith in God was shown through her life every day.



If you knew Martha, you knew she LOVED shoes. She lived by two mottoes: "Life's too short, buy the shoes" & "Find shoes you love and buy them in every color."



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, John Tull.



She is survived by her sister: Sally "Pickle" Renshaw; her children: Karen Pettigrew and her husband Forrest, Ann Bailey, Tull Bailey and his wife Amy; her grand children: Kimberley Pettigrew, Sam Pettigrew and his wife Diane, Emily Christy and her husband Patrick, Hannah Bailey, John Callaway and James Callaway; She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Claire Christy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



A celebration of life is planned for the Labor Day Weekend. Memorial gifts can be given in her name to the Martha and Morris Bailey Scholarship at TCU.

