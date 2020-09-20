Martha Carol Jetton died on August 5, 2020 at the age of 85.
She was born to the late Sam and Sylvia Smith on February 7, 1935, in Houston, Texas. Her family moved to Marshall, Texas, and then later to Aberdeen, Mississippi. After graduating from Aberdeen High School, and following the death of her father, she moved with her mother and sister back to Houston where she received a nursing degree from the Lilly Jolly School of Nursing.
She married Richard Glenn Jetton in 1959, and then moved to Amarillo, Texas, soon after to start a family. Together, they raised three sons: Richard Glenn (deceased); Jonathan Kyle of Palmdale, CA; and Daniel Mark, of Pound Ridge, NY. In addition to her two sons and husband, she is also survived by two grandchildren (Jessica Sicard of Sacramento, CA, and Sam Jetton of Pound Ridge, NY); two great-grandchildren (Willow and Remy Sicard) and three nieces (Deborah Woolley, Rebecca Root and Amanda Root). She was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Root and two daughters-in-law: Lori Fish and Alison Zingaro.
Martha always told her young boys that they were one or two inches taller and several degrees smarter than they were, as she believed their lives would expand to fill whatever limits they envisioned for themselves. Her life filled ours in ways she could never fully know, and she will be greatly missed.
The family asks that any donations in her name be sent to the American Cancer Society
.