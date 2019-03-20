Martha Dean Henderson, 75, of Amarillo died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Scott Kirkland officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Martha was born March 27, 1943, in Gainesville, TX to Alvis and Reba Philips. Depending on your relationship with Martha, she was also known as Aunt Mott, Mabel Maude Ethel, and Mimi.
Martha was active in her church. She attended First Christian Church in Spearman and Pampa, Briarwood in Pampa, and was a member of the Hallelujah Class at Quail Creek Baptist Church in Amarillo.
She managed several businesses throughout her career in Spearman and Pampa. Martha loved spending time with her family, gardening, reading, quilting, and cooking.
Her sister, Elaine Boyd preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Taylor Henderson; a brother, Dr. Robert J. Philips; her kids, Scott Boyd, Brenda Pierson and husband Sam, and Keenan Henderson and wife Cathy; grandkids, Andrew Boyd, Alix Boyd, Paige Castellon and husband David, Krishna Harriman and husband Clayton, and Koltan Henderson; and three great-grandkids, Ayden Rodriguez, Cooper Harriman and Kimber Harriman.
