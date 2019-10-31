Martha Jean Titus Tippin, 83, of Amarillo, TX passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Llano Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Born January 2, 1936, she was a homemaker working for a period of time in Borger, TX at the TG&Y. Martha was raised in the Stinnett, TX area living there, in Borger, Coeur d'Alene, ID, and for the last 20+ years calling Amarillo home base. She and her husband of 65 years, Carl Wayne (Tip) had many years of enjoyment traveling thousands of miles as "RV'ers."
Martha is survived by her husband; two children, Carl Gene Tippin, and daughter, Jackie Payne and her husband Bruce; her only grandchild, granddaughter, Jennifer Payne, of Austin, TX; several nieces and nephews.
