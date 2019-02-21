Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Louise (Blunck) McCurry. View Sign

Martha Louise Blunck McCurry age 92 passed away February 19, 2019. Martha was born in Wellington, Kansas on November 20, 1926 to Carl Gustav Emil Blunck and Lena M. Siemer Blunck. Martha grew up in the love of her family and in the faith of her Lutheran church. She was a graduate of Wellington High School in 1944. Martha met the love of her life Louis "Mac" Hubert McCurry in Wellington, Kansas in 1945 and they married two years later on May 31, 1947 surrounded by family and friends. As a new bride and groom of one week, they moved to Amarillo to make their home in 1947 as Mac began his career with the Santa Fe Railroad. Martha and Mac moved to Manhattan Kansas in 1948 while Mac attended college and she worked until Mac's graduation. Upon completion of Mac's education they returned to Amarillo where they raised their family. She was a life long member of Polk Street Methodist Church. In May 2012, Martha and Mac celebrated 65 wonderful years together. After his retirement, Mac and Martha enjoyed taking tours and traveling and most of all, working on their family genealogy. Martha's life was spent in the loving care of her home and the rearing of her children. She was a beloved grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister Margaret Jean Blunck. She is survived by her two children, Gregory L. McCurry and wife Melanie of Madison, Mississippi and Crystal D. Roop and husband Donald D. Roop Sr.; three grandchildren Dustin Roop and wife Kalee, Lisa Roop, all of Amarillo, Texas and Stephanie Friday of Madison, Mississippi and six great grandchildren. Martha is also survived by her brother Carl M. Blunck of Wichita, Kansas. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Llano Cemetery.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close