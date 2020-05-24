Martha Ruth (Summerford) McClenagan (1936 - 2020)
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Llano Cemetery
Amarillo, TX
Martha Ruth McClenagan, nee Summerford, 84 years, died May 19, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Llano East Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas with Jeff Booth officiating. Arrangements and viewing are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo, Texas.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children; Deryl McClenagan of California, Don and (Pam) McClenagan of British Columbia, Canada, LaFonda and (Don) Ellason of Texas and Rick and (Yoli) McClenagan of Texas, twelve grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 24 to May 25, 2020
