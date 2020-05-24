Martha Ruth McClenagan, nee Summerford, 84 years, died May 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Llano East Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas with Jeff Booth officiating. Arrangements and viewing are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo, Texas.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children; Deryl McClenagan of California, Don and (Pam) McClenagan of British Columbia, Canada, LaFonda and (Don) Ellason of Texas and Rick and (Yoli) McClenagan of Texas, twelve grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
