Martin Diaz, 50, of Amarillo died July 10, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., today, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jose Gomez as the celebrant. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo



