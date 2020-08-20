It is with great sadness that the family of Martin Wade Howard announce his passing. Wade entered this world on August 2, 1967 in Amarillo, Tx and left us to enter the kingdom of heaven on August 14, 2020 in Pueblo, Co.
Wade grew up in Amarillo and Pampa Texas and graduated from Pampa High School in 1985. He loved Texas Tech University and received a degree in psychology with a minor in mass communications in August 1991. Wade lived by the mottos of family first and you get 100% of what you don't ask for. These allowed him to live a life filled with love, laughter and adventure. He could always be heard saying "You have two things in life that no one can take away from you...your word and your convictions, so stand by them and always keep them." His bits of wisdom, his humor and his passion will be missed by all.
Wade is survived by his wife Lainie of Pueblo, Co; son Cuylar, wife Kaitlyn and 2 grandchildren Leo and Kalyn of Summerdale, AL; 2 daughters Erin and Lauryn of Pueblo, Co; his parents Doug and Liz Howard of San Antonio, Tx; Brother Lane, wife Kristi, niece Taylor Hamman, her husband Cory and great niece Campbell of San Antonio,Tx; Nephew Grayson of San Antonio,Tx; Brother Chris, wife Mary and nieces Vivien and Olivia of Austin,Tx; Brother-in-Law Lance of Pueblo,Co and many special friends that he considered his brothers as well.
He was proceeded in death by grandparents Cleo and Jane Sides of Amarillo, Tx.
A celebration of his life will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Arena of Life Church 8827 S. FM 1541 Amarillo, TX 79118. Flowers for sentiment can be sent to the church in care of the Howard family. If you would like to remember Wade in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the university that he loved so much, Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. As he always said...Guns Up! For online condolences visit www.imperialfunerals.com