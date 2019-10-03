Marvin Dwyane (Bdub) Harper was born in Amarillo, TX, to Edward and Cynthia Harper. He was married to the love of his life, Kimberly Harper. He loved to laugh, crack jokes, and loved some football. He is preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia and son, LaMarcus Harper. Viewing will be held Friday, October 4th from 5PM-6:30 PM at Jenkins Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5th at 2 PM at Jenkins Chapel Baptist Church. view www.ggmortuary.com for the full obit
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019