Marvin Earl Arnold (1936 - 2019)
Obituary
Marvin Arnold, 82, passed away June 29, 2019. He attended OU and served in the US Navy. Marvin was a pilot, avionics engineer, owner Love Field FBO. He moved to Amarillo in 1989, owned Datatron Systems and retired in 2010, publishing 4 books. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Suzanne; daughters Laura Hershey, Vickey Arnold; brother Donald Arnold; grandchildren, Andy Hershey (Whitney), Katie Renteria (Nick); and 3 great granddaughters. Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian. Donations can be made to First Presbyterian.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
