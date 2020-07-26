Marvin Frank Winton died Friday, July 17, 2020, from a brief illness.
He was born on February 13, 1935, in Welch, Oklahoma, the son of Thomas and Grace Winton. He was the youngest of nine children, having four brothers and four sisters. His family was all registered members of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, a heritage he was quite proud of. He was honored by the Cherokee Nation for his military service in the Marine Corp.
Finishing several years of higher education at Amarillo College and in Oklahoma. He met his wife of 63 years on the University of Oklahoma Campus; it was love at first sight for him. He married Norma Brown in 1956 while stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA. He served two years with the United States Marine Corps.
Later the couple moved to Amarillo, TX where Marvin worked in building material sales, then as an estimator with a building contractor for five years. In 1967, he started Marvin F. Winton Builders, building multiple homes in Belmar, Puckett, and Puckett West. He served as President for the Panhandle Home Builders Association in the 1970s. His career as a home builder/remodeler lasted for 35 years. His customers always became his friends.
Marvin loved to read the Bible and his Christian faith was very important to him. Oswald Chamber's devotional "My Utmost for His Highest" was a favorite. He had an evangelist's heart and loved to do prison ministry.
Marvin enjoyed drawing and painting. His talent emerged at an early age, and he especially loved pencil, watercolor, and oil painting. He studied under artist Stephan Kramer. He ran his own art studio at Sunset Center Art Galleries in the 1990s.
A memorial service will be Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 am in the Boxwell Brothers Chapel, Amarillo, Texas. Marvin is survived by his wife, Norma Lea Winton, his children, Ted Winton (Kay), Jay Winton, and Julie Sims (Brian Sims, M.D). His grandchildren, Andrew Winton, Lydia Marsh, Mitchell Sims, Miles Sims, Jessica Sims Horning, Morgan Sims, Victoria Sims, and Chaney Sims. One great-grandchild, Burnett Marsh. Surviving siblings are Grace Charlesworth of Kansas and Eugene Winton of Virginia.
Gifts in honor of Marvin Winton can go to Special Olympics
of Texas https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/texas19
.