Marvin Hoyt Evans, 68, of Mineola, Texas died August 23, 2019. Marvin Evans, 68, of Mineola, Texas, formerly a Perryton, Texas resident, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home in Mineola. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Key Heights Baptist Church in Perryton, with the Rev. Duce Cooper officiating. Interment will be in Ochiltree Cemetery, with arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019