Marvin Newton Willis passed away April 19, 2019. Services have been held. Martin was born August 19, 1933 in Kyles Ford, TN to Milum and Laura Pearson Willis. He married Wilda Ruth Hanke on October 11, 1963. He served his country for 21 years in the United States Air Force, serving in Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1972. He received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1976. He served as an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 86 for many years. He worked for the U.S.Department of Energy. He retired in 1993. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Amarillo.



He is survived by his wife Wilda; son Will and wife Kelly; and daughter Margaret Willis. Grandson and granddaughter in law Tanner and Amanda; granddaughter Ashley; great grandchildren Oliver and Annabelle. The family ask in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to Sharing Hope Ministry or to Patsy's Place PO Box 7160, Amarillo, Texas 79114.

