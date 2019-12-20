Mary Alderete, 86, of Amarillo, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Inurnment will be at Llano Cemetery at a later date. Mary was born June 1, 1933 in Marlin, Texas to Miguel and Dora Andrada. She worked as a nanny and housekeeper for many years. She was married to Eugene Alderete for 45 years, until his death in 2014. Mary loved playing bingo, and watching the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Alderete; four brothers, Paul Gutierrez, Juan Gutierrez, Johnny Andrade, and Edward Andrade; two sisters, Toni Holguin and Phyllis Olazaba. Survivors include a daughter, Teri Hernandez of Amarillo; a son, David Sauceda and wife Lori of Amarillo; two sisters, Geneva Alderete of Amarillo and Adela Martinez; four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave. Ste #100, Amarillo, TX 79106.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019