Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service 10:00 AM Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel 4100 S. Georgia St.

Mary Alice Parker Curl, 95, died December 10, 2019 in Amarillo. Funeral services will be 10:00am, Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home with burial in the Maddox-Parker section of the Miami Roberts County cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00am - 10:00am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. in Amarillo.



Mrs. Curl was born to Franklin Spencer Parker and Minnie Maddox Parker on July 31, 1924 in Roberts County, Texas. She was married to Robert L. Curl in 1946. Her parents, Mr. Curl, sister Leona Parker Woods and son, Jerry, preceded her in death.



Mary Alice graduated from Miami High School in 1941 and attended Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma, until her marriage. She and Mr. Curl moved to the Rio Grande Valley where she finished her college degree in Education at Pan American College in 1967. She began her teaching career in the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district until returning to Miami in 1972, where she taught elementary school until retiring in 1990.



While living in The Valley, she was active in the San Juan Methodist Church, her sons' PTA and as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. She also was a writer/reporter for the San Juan Sentinel weekly newspaper.



Upon returning to the Panhandle, she was active in the First Christian Church in Miami as a teacher and member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She was a charter member of the Panhandle Piecemakers Quilt club, carrying on a multi-generation tradition of women in her family. She was active in teachers' organizations both before and after retirement.



Mary Alice moved to Amarillo in 1996 and to The Continental retirement center in 2000, where she lived until a recent move to The Ware nursing facility. In Amarillo, she was active in the First Christian Church in various capacities and as part of several church organizations.



Survivors include: son, Tom (Lynda) Curl of Brookfield, Wisconsin; brother Rev. Dr. Clifford (Ethyle) Parker of Albuquerque; brother Col. Frank (Joan) Parker of San Antonio; sister-in-law Frances Bull of Pharr; former daughter-in-law Sammie Curl Sahm of McAllen; "special daughter" Debra (Bob) Crump of Amarillo; grandson Rob (Yukari) Curl of Berkeley, California; grandson Christopher (Vanessa) Curl of Edinburg; grandson Brian (Kristy) Curl of Bulverde; grandson Justin Curl of McAllen; and "special granddaughter" Kari Crump Hollis of Happy. Great-grandchildren include: Jordan (Evan) Shaffer of San Antonio; Taylor Curl of San Antonio; Hunter, Autumn and Sage Curl of Edinburg; Case and Rylee Curl of McAllen and "special great grandchildren Brookelyn and Benton Hollis of Happy. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews.



The family is grateful to the staff and residents of The Continental retirement center for 19 years as a created family and to the staff of The Ware nursing facility during Mary Alice's last weeks. We offer a special Thank You to Gloria Rios, friend and caregiver for the past several years. She was blessed with good friends and a loving family. Now she is reunited with many of them.



Memorials suggested to: First Christian Church, Box 26, Miami, TX 79059, First Christian Church, 3601 Wolflin



Amarillo, TX 79109 or Roberts County Museum, Box 368, Miami, TX 79059.



Online condolences may be shared at





