1/
Mary Alice Tucker
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Tucker, 83, of Memphis died Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Childress.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Memphis.

Mary Alice was born January 6, 1937 in Plainview to Thomas and Laraugh Sewell. She married Lanny M. Tucker on August 8, 1977 in Hart, Texas. She had worked at Plainview and Estelline schools as well as for the FSA office in Memphis prior to her retirement. She was an avid card player, loved playing bridge and call trump. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Memphis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jim Tucker; a brother; and 5 sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Lanny Tucker of Memphis; a son, Larry Nye and wife Ginger of Sherman; her daughters, Karla Campbell and husband Kelly of Crosbyton and Lana McLain and husband Kevin of Plainview; 7 grandchildren, Rylee Arnot, Stephanie Bartlett, Cody Campbell, Holly Rogers, Jimbo Tucker, Kelli McLain, and Kaci Searcy; many great grandchildren; an adopted four legged son, Sammie; and many many friends.

The family request memorials be sent to Memphis Meals on Wheels or the First United Methodist Church in Memphis.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon
212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090
Clarendon, TX 79226
(806) 874-3515
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved