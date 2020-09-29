Mary Alice Tucker, 83, of Memphis died Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Childress.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Memphis.Mary Alice was born January 6, 1937 in Plainview to Thomas and Laraugh Sewell. She married Lanny M. Tucker on August 8, 1977 in Hart, Texas. She had worked at Plainview and Estelline schools as well as for the FSA office in Memphis prior to her retirement. She was an avid card player, loved playing bridge and call trump. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Memphis.She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jim Tucker; a brother; and 5 sisters.Survivors include her husband, Lanny Tucker of Memphis; a son, Larry Nye and wife Ginger of Sherman; her daughters, Karla Campbell and husband Kelly of Crosbyton and Lana McLain and husband Kevin of Plainview; 7 grandchildren, Rylee Arnot, Stephanie Bartlett, Cody Campbell, Holly Rogers, Jimbo Tucker, Kelli McLain, and Kaci Searcy; many great grandchildren; an adopted four legged son, Sammie; and many many friends.The family request memorials be sent to Memphis Meals on Wheels or the First United Methodist Church in Memphis.