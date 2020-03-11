Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Cornish) Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Cornish Jones , of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020.



Mary Ann was born on September 20, 1951 in Amarillo, Texas. She was the first of four children born to Irene and Booker T. Cornish Sr. Mary graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1970 and graduated from the Licensed Vocational Nursing program at Amarillo College in 1973. After graduation, she worked at several nursing care facilities and hospitals which included, Southwest Osteopathic Hospital, the Veterans Administration (VA) and Sears Methodist Facility.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents Booker T. and Irene Cornish Sr. and a young brother Vernell Cornish. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Orlando Jones; a younger sister, Joann Manuel of Amarillo, Tx, a brother, Booker T. Cornish Jr. (Eloise) of Amarillo, Tx, two older sisters, Cedar Mae Hough and Mildred Datren of Ft. Worth, Tx, two nieces, Altrina Cornich and Tomeca Cornishof Amarillo, Tx, and two nephews, Trendell Cornish of Amarillo, Tx, and Stephen Darten of Ft. Worth, Tx, and a host of cousins, family and friends.



Services are scheduled March 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 1600 N. Bivins Street Amarillo, Tx. with Pastor B.T. Cornish Jr. officiating.

