Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary B. Thornton. View Sign

Mary B. Thornton, 93, formerly of Sunray, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Amarillo.



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sunray Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Phillip Hilton, former minister, officiating. Burial will follow in Lane Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock in the evening on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Morrison Funeral Directors in Dumas. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors of Dumas.



Survivors include: Jimmy Lawson Thornton, Fannie M. Thornton Cameron, Mary Sue Thornton Ritchey, Eddie Joe Thornton, Glenda J. Thornton Brittain and Helen Jean Thornton Stewart.





Mary B. Thornton, 93, formerly of Sunray, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Amarillo.Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sunray Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Phillip Hilton, former minister, officiating. Burial will follow in Lane Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock in the evening on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Morrison Funeral Directors in Dumas. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors of Dumas.Survivors include: Jimmy Lawson Thornton, Fannie M. Thornton Cameron, Mary Sue Thornton Ritchey, Eddie Joe Thornton, Glenda J. Thornton Brittain and Helen Jean Thornton Stewart. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close