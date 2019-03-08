Mary B. Thornton, 93, formerly of Sunray, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Amarillo.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sunray Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Phillip Hilton, former minister, officiating. Burial will follow in Lane Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock in the evening on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Morrison Funeral Directors in Dumas. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors of Dumas.
Survivors include: Jimmy Lawson Thornton, Fannie M. Thornton Cameron, Mary Sue Thornton Ritchey, Eddie Joe Thornton, Glenda J. Thornton Brittain and Helen Jean Thornton Stewart.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019