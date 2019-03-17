Mary passed away March 1, 2019 in Lubbock. Mary was 88 years of age, born Feb. 1, 1931, in New Orleans, LA. Mary's Celebration of Life /Memorial will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, in Amarillo, TX, at 2:30 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church. The entire obituary of Mary's life may be found at sandersfuneralhome.com. Condolences to 4607 92nd St. Lubbock, TX 79424.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019