Mary Beth Stubblefield, 80, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, January 20, 2020.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Mary was born November 8, 1939, in Brownfield, TX to Glen and Esse Mae Carter. She graduated from Tulia High School. She had owned Ink Spot Printing Company in Hereford, TX for more than twenty years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane Stubblefield; and two sisters-in-law, Lounette Carter and Marlene Caraway.
Survivors include two daughters, Becky Payne and husband Johnny, of Amarillo, TX, and Kaye Lynn Johnson and husband Jeff, of Fort Worth, TX; three brothers, Fred Carter, of Amarillo, TX, Bob Carter, of Lubbock, TX, and Kim Carter, of Tulia, TX; three grandsons, Jeremy Payne and wife Jenifer, of Amarillo, TX Brett Payne, of Amarillo, TX, and Jake Johnson, of Houston, TX; a great-granddaughter, Charcey Payne and a great-grandson, Chandler Payne.
The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to at .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020