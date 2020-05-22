Mary Lynn Baird Daily, beloved wife, mother, aunt and friend to many, passed from earthly life to her heavenly life on May 20, 2020.
Private funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, 4000 W. Cherry Ave. To listen to the live broadcast, please tune into 100.3 in the parking lot of the church. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Mary was born on August 3, 1945 in Amarillo to Loran and Mary Baird. She married Robert R. Daily, Jr. on May 29, 1964 in Amarillo and had a full life of love and adventure together. They resided in many places as Robert was in the military. The lived in California, Texas, Virginia, Maryland and Germany during their life together. Mary's passing will cause us grief and sorrow, but happiness because she is in a wonderful place of peace and joy with the Lord she loved so dearly.
Rest in peace my beloved.
Mary is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert; two sons, Patrick and David; grandson, Chance Daily; granddaughters, Lauren Daily, Sarah Daily and Addison Daily.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 22 to May 23, 2020