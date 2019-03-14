Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dean Cooke. View Sign

Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Dean Cooke entered Heaven on March 8, 2019.



She was born April 28, 1931 in Jacksonville, Texas to Thomas Jefferson and Juanita Taylor Dean.



On May 17, 1952, Mary Dean and Charles Emmett Cooke, Jr. were married. She and Charles moved to Borger in 1959 , where she served her family and was in several civic organizations, women's clubs and always served in her church home, First United Methodist Church, Borger. She and Charles lived in Borger for 54 years before moving to Amarillo.



She loved bridge, reading, cooking, dancing and always dressed to the "nines". Mary was a precious servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and was a faithful wife and mother and Honey to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Mary deeply loved her husband of 66 years and nurtured her children to walk with the Lord. Jesus was her Lord and she shared Him with anyone at any given moment. She served Him in ministry and was a powerful prayer warrior, always interceding for others. Her life was in His likeness and character that grew out of many trials and tribulations; she endured and persevered with Christ's strength , courage, steadfast ways, grace, mercy and an abundance of faith and love. Because of her personal relationship with Jesus, she knew the truth and shared through listening, teaching and sharing God's wisdom and discernment with others.



Mary mentored many young women and would give love and care to the elderly who were ill. She was a true caregiver and even at the age of 87, her care giving continued with the residents and employees at the nursing home. She was a gracious lady and saw Christ in each person. Mary loved life and loved to stop and simply sit on her patio, pondering the things in her heart.



She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: Robert Dean and Tom Dean.



Her survivors include her loving husband, Charles; 2 daughters: Marilyn Kay Archer and husband Robert of Borger and Leslie Ann Cowden and husband John of Granbury, Texas; 2 sons: Clayton E. Cooke and wife Lynne of Amarillo and Charles Dean Cooke of Borger; 11 grandchildren: Colin Archer and wife Sarah, Luke Archer, Melanie Archer Hahn and husband Kevin, Shelby Cooke, Chandler Cooke and wife Mindy, Chelsea Green and husband Dallas, Jon Harrison, Jennifer Harrison, Janessa Harrison, Hillary Cowden and Blair Cowden; 5 great grandchildren: Charles Joseph, Katelyn Liberty, Adeline Grace, Carter Cooke and Delanie Free.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, Borger.



Contributions in honor of Mary Cooke may be made to Ceta Canyon, 37201 FM 1721, Happy, Texas 79042.



Arrangement are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Dean Cooke entered Heaven on March 8, 2019.She was born April 28, 1931 in Jacksonville, Texas to Thomas Jefferson and Juanita Taylor Dean.On May 17, 1952, Mary Dean and Charles Emmett Cooke, Jr. were married. She and Charles moved to Borger in 1959 , where she served her family and was in several civic organizations, women's clubs and always served in her church home, First United Methodist Church, Borger. She and Charles lived in Borger for 54 years before moving to Amarillo.She loved bridge, reading, cooking, dancing and always dressed to the "nines". Mary was a precious servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and was a faithful wife and mother and Honey to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Mary deeply loved her husband of 66 years and nurtured her children to walk with the Lord. Jesus was her Lord and she shared Him with anyone at any given moment. She served Him in ministry and was a powerful prayer warrior, always interceding for others. Her life was in His likeness and character that grew out of many trials and tribulations; she endured and persevered with Christ's strength , courage, steadfast ways, grace, mercy and an abundance of faith and love. Because of her personal relationship with Jesus, she knew the truth and shared through listening, teaching and sharing God's wisdom and discernment with others.Mary mentored many young women and would give love and care to the elderly who were ill. She was a true caregiver and even at the age of 87, her care giving continued with the residents and employees at the nursing home. She was a gracious lady and saw Christ in each person. Mary loved life and loved to stop and simply sit on her patio, pondering the things in her heart.She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: Robert Dean and Tom Dean.Her survivors include her loving husband, Charles; 2 daughters: Marilyn Kay Archer and husband Robert of Borger and Leslie Ann Cowden and husband John of Granbury, Texas; 2 sons: Clayton E. Cooke and wife Lynne of Amarillo and Charles Dean Cooke of Borger; 11 grandchildren: Colin Archer and wife Sarah, Luke Archer, Melanie Archer Hahn and husband Kevin, Shelby Cooke, Chandler Cooke and wife Mindy, Chelsea Green and husband Dallas, Jon Harrison, Jennifer Harrison, Janessa Harrison, Hillary Cowden and Blair Cowden; 5 great grandchildren: Charles Joseph, Katelyn Liberty, Adeline Grace, Carter Cooke and Delanie Free.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, Borger.Contributions in honor of Mary Cooke may be made to Ceta Canyon, 37201 FM 1721, Happy, Texas 79042.Arrangement are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Directors - Borger

206 W 1st P.O. Box 5313

Borger , TX 79008

(806) 273-7555 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close