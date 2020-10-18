1/
Mary Elizabeth Hare
Mary Elizabeth Hare, 58, of Panhandle died October 15, 2020. Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo. Burial will be at the Panhandle Cemetery in Panhandle, TX at 2:30 P.M., Monday, October 19, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M., today, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
