Mary Elizabeth Hare, 58, of Panhandle died October 15, 2020. Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 19, 2020, at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo. Burial will be at the Panhandle Cemetery in Panhandle, TX at 2:30 P.M., Monday, October 19, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M., today, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo



