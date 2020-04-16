Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Jeffery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Jeffery entered into this world on Monday, December 10, 1951. She was one of five children born to the union of the late RB and Jannie Jeffery in Kilgore, Texas. Mary moved with her parents to Amarillo, Texas in 1952 and later moved to Houston to be with her children. Mary leaves to cherish her memory two daughters; Felicia Jeffery of Seguin, Texas and Kawanna Dotson of Amarillo, Texas, three sons; David Miles Jr. (Sharon) of Houston, Texas, James "Lucky" Jeffery (Jasmin) of Houston, Texas, Raumon "Duck" Taylor of Amarillo, Texas, three brothers; Sylvania Jeffery, RB Jeffery of Amarillo, Texas, and Richard Jeffery of El Paso, Texas. Mary was also loved and will be missed by her aunt; Mattie George, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her special friends; Josephine Longoria and Melvin Miles. Viewing will be held Friday, April 17th from 10AM-11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Dr., Amarillo, Texas, with a graveside service immediately following the viewing at Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, or send flowers visit





