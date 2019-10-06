Mary Ellen (Johnson) Boyett (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
6969 East Interstate 40
Amarillo, TX
79118
(806)-374-3709
Obituary
Mary Ellen Boyett, 94, of Amarillo passed away on Saturday, October 05, 2019.

Mrs. Boyett will lie in state on Monday, October 07, from 11am to 5pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories; 6969 E. Interstate 40. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 08, at 10am at Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western; with Lance Harrington presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.memorialparkamarillo.com to view the full obituary.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
