Mary Ellen Boyett, 94, of Amarillo passed away on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
Mrs. Boyett will lie in state on Monday, October 07, from 11am to 5pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home's Chapel of Memories; 6969 E. Interstate 40. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 08, at 10am at Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western; with Lance Harrington presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019