Service Information
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Golden Gate Mortuary
Amarillo, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Pampa, TX
Obituary
Mary Mathis was born March 27, 1941, in Lubbock, TX, to Luther Burns and Hanna B. Freeman. She attended Dunbar High School, where she was in the band as a majorette. She moved to Pampa, TX in 1967 where she met her husband whom she married September 18, 1967. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3rd from 5 PM to 6:30 PM at Golden Gate Mortuary, Amarillo, TX. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4th at 2 PM at First Baptist Church, Pampa, TX. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
