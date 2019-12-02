Mary Mathis was born March 27, 1941, in Lubbock, TX, to Luther Burns and Hanna B. Freeman. She attended Dunbar High School, where she was in the band as a majorette. She moved to Pampa, TX in 1967 where she met her husband whom she married September 18, 1967. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3rd from 5 PM to 6:30 PM at Golden Gate Mortuary, Amarillo, TX. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4th at 2 PM at First Baptist Church, Pampa, TX. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019