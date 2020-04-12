Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances "Corky" Leonard. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Leonard, 86, of Amarillo, passed away April 9, 2020, at her home.



Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home.



Mary was born April 2, 1934, to Fred and Minnie Lovett in Amarillo. Mary attended Amarillo High School. She married her husband, Thomas Leonard, in May 1974 in Amarillo. In her early days, Mary loved to roller skate. She was an avid doll collector. Mary's daughters remember how she always enjoyed their company; she could always be found with her daughters and never wanted to leave their sides. Mary enjoyed a good thrift store and garage sale; it was always a good place to find a collectible doll. She loved the classic country music. Mary also loved to visit her sisters. She would ride the Amtrak as often as she could. Mary loved her grandchildren.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Leonard; three brothers, Gayle Lovett, Marvin Lovett, and Fred Lovett; and two sisters, Patsy Phelps and Elizabeth Lovett.



Survivors include her four daughters, Diana Stephens and husband Mark, Dixie White and husband Roger, Debbie Tipton and husband James, Kathy Winn and husband Cory, all of Amarillo; one sister, Betty Lapsley of Auberry, California; one brother, Travis Lovett of Amarillo; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Survivors also include a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.





