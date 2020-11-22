1/1
Mary Francis Garner-Tomlinson
1939 - 2020
Mary Frances Garner- Tomlinson 81 of Amarillo, Texas passed away November 12, 2020. She was born July 13, 1939 in Roxton, Texas to Marion and Clara Humphrey. She enjoyed antiques and gardening and was a fan of Elvis. She is survived by her son Kelly Wade Garner daughter in law Emily Garner of Amarillo, TX; Andrew Garner of Austin, TX; Alexander G. Garner of Roanoke, VA and sister June Richardson of Amarillo and two grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents Marion and Clara Humphrey; husband George Tomlinson; brother Robert Humphrey and Eula Nile Smith.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

