Mary Helen Gamel, 69, of Amarillo died November 19, 2020. service will be officiated by George Battey and Brett Hickey on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00PM. Chapel attendance will be by invitation only. Live streaming will be available on The Rector Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family invites you to park in the parking lot to live stream and greet the family from a safe distance after the service. Rector Funeral Home , Amarillo



